Hulu Is Adding Tons Of Star Trek Movies Next Month

Return to a time when Star Trek wasn’t the glitzy blockbuster property it is now, a time when budgets were modest and sets didn’t resemble Apple stores. Move over J.J., we’re heading back to the past for a feast of classic movies.

Hulu are adding six classic Trek flicks to their library on August 1st, including perhaps the most popular Star Trek film of all, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Here’s the full list of what you can catch:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Running through them, that’s 1-3, 5-6, and 8. I have to confess it’s a marathon I’m yet to undertake – though I have seen 2 a couple of times. And it’s fair to say I understood the fan irritation about Into Darkness a lot more after I saw it. For more casual fans like me, this represents an opportunity to level up your sci-fi education and for hardened Trekkies, it’ll serve as a healthy refresher course.

It certainly makes a change from the relentless deluge of Star Trek TV content we’ve been following in recent months. Honestly, I’ve lost count of the number of shows currently being produced (somewhere in the region of 17 I’m guessing). It also makes a change from all the Star Trek 4 speculation – nothing to do with The Voyage Home, which is conspicuous by its absence from Hulu’s August crop. No, I’m referring to the still-unmade sequel to Star Trek Beyond, which appears to have been permanently consigned to the Phantom Zone (wrong franchise). We’ll have to keep waiting, it seems.

Thinking of watching any of these golden oldies next month? Drop a comment with any of your must-sees in this selection. Six Star Trek movies ought to keep us occupied for the time being.