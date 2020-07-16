Hulu Announces Over 85 New Movies/TV Shows For August

As we’re now at the halfway point of July, it’s time to begin looking ahead to what all the various streaming services will be bringing us in August. And while some of the big guns, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, have yet to announce their slate, Hulu has emerged first out of the gate today, dropping a massive line-up for next month.

Seen down below, there’s truly something for everyone here. As usual, the platform has every genre covered, pulling films and TV shows from all over to put together a meaty list of content for their subscribers to get stuck into next month. And you can see the entire line-up of what’s heading to Hulu down below.

Released August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Released August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Released August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Released August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Released August 7

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? *FX on Hulu Original

Released August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Released August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Released August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Released August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Released August 16

Behind You (2020)

Released August 18

The Cup (2012)

Released August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Released August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 *Hulu Original

Released August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Released August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Released August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Released August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Released August 28

The Binge (2020) *Hulu Original

Released August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

So, where to begin? Well, like usual, it’s an incredibly jam-packed list, boasting some classics, a handful of forgotten films, a whole bunch of titles you’ve probably never even heard of and, of course, a couple originals.

Frankly, it’s a bit underwhelming when compared to previous months, but there’s still a very, very healthy amount of new content here that’s worth looking into. I mean, if you’re a Trekkie, you’re sure to be pleased with August’s offerings, while horror fans will also be taken care of with the likes of Child’s Play, Hellraiser and many more on the way.

Meanwhile, we’ve got classics like Top Gun and Rain Man on the list, which should scratch your Tom Cruise itch, while action fans might want to check out forgotten Jason Statham film Safe. Not to mention the two Bond flicks that are headed to the service – Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

Suffice it to say, while it may not be as starry and appealing of a list as this month’s, or even June’s offering, Hulu is still bringing us a lot to get excited about in August. And as always, you can let us know down below which titles you’re most looking forward to checking out.