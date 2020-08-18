Hulu Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For September

With the streaming wars really starting to heat up now thanks to all the new services that have sprung up over the past few months, it’s more important than ever for the major players to continue delivering truckloads of new content to keep subscribers happy. And thankfully, Hulu intends on doing just that.

Earlier today, the platform announced their September line-up and it’s an exciting mix of films and TV shows covering iconic classics, underrated gems, overlooked projects and true fan favorites. In fact, it’s looking like a particularly strong month compared to what we’ve seen from the streaming site over the summer so far and below, you can check out the entire list of what’s headed to Hulu in the coming weeks.

Released September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Released September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Released September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Released September 6

Awoken (2019)

Released September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Released September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Released September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Released September 10

Prisoners (2013)

Released September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)

Released September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

Released September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Released September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Released September 20

The Haunted (2020)

Released September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Released September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Released September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Released September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans (2019)

Released September 25

Judy (2019)

Released September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Released September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Released September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Released September 30

Southbound (2015)

So, quite the list and really, that’s to be expected. After all, you can always count on Hulu when it comes to the amount of new content being added each and every month. The quality varies, sure, but the streaming site is consistent in regards to quantity.

Highlights for September include beloved Adam Sandler flick 50 First Dates, Oliver Stone’s classic Any Given Sunday – which still features one of the best movie speeches of all-time – the very underrated Prisoners, which offers up tremendous performances from the entire cast (Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, in particular, are excellent) and, of course, iconic action pic The Terminator.

But really, that’s just scratching the surface here. There are a lot of great films and TV shows coming to Hulu next month and no matter where your tastes lie, you’ll surely be able to find something to flip on and keep yourself entertained with.

Tell us, though, does anything on the list above stand out to you? If so, let us know what you’ll be occupying your time with on Hulu in September and stay tuned over the coming days, as the rest of the streamers will be announcing their own line-ups shortly.