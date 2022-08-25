Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Release Date and Cast

Hellraiser is one of the world’s most iconic horror franchises. Based on the works of legendary horror writer Clive Barker, the series is known for its unique concept and iconic monster Pinhead. Long-time horror fans are very excited about Hulu’s reboot of the franchise, but who is in it and when will it be released?

If you want to know, read on because we have such sights to show you.

What Iis Hulu’s Hellraiser?

Hulu’s Hellraiser will be the 11th installment in the Hellraiser franchise, and it will serve as a reimagining of the first film in the franchise, Clive Barker’s 1987 movie Hellraiser. It will also be inspired by the novel the film was based on, 1986’s The Hellbound Heart.

It will be directed by David Bruckner and based on a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. This screenplay is based on a story Collins and Piotrowski wrote with David Goyer. The Hellraiser reboot has had a tumultuous release history as production originally started in 2007, but the process has stopped and started several times since then.

In fact, the film wasn’t officially confirmed to be happening until 2021, showing just how messy this production has been.

Who has been cast in Hellraiser?

Several prevalent and rising actors have been confirmed to be in the upcoming reboot film. At the time of writing, the following names have been confirmed:

Pinhead – Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q)

Riley – Odessa A’zion (Mark, Mary & Some Other People)

Several actors have also been announced to appear. However, they don’t have named roles at the time of writing. These actors are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (Dollface, Fatima), Drew Starkey (The Devil All the Time, Outer Banks), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call), Selina Lo (Boss Level), and Hiam Abbass (Gaza mon amour, Blade Runner 2049.)

When will the Hellraiser reboot release?

Thankfully, after several years of guessing and debating if the film will even come out, we now have a release date for the upcoming Hellraiser reboot.

Hellraiser will arrive on screens on October 7th, 2022, and it will be exclusive to the streaming platform Hulu. It will be part of Hulu’s annual Huluween programming block that is designed to celebrate Halloween with new and classic horror-themed content. It is being billed as a Hulu original film, so it likely won’t get a theatrical release.