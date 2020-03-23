Jennifer Lawrence Thwarts Alleged Home Intruder In Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney had an unexpected visitor to their home recently – an intruder they were forced to stop themselves.

The event happened on Sunday, March 15th at around 9:15pm while the couple were at their Los Angeles home enjoying some time together. Suddenly, they noted that an unidentified woman had entered through their unlocked front door and made her way into the house. Frightened and astonished, Lawrence managed to restrain the 23-year-old female with help from her husband and they called the police to have her removed. Upon arrival, law enforcement arrested the young woman and charged her with misdemeanor trespassing.

As for why the woman decided to enter the home, she reportedly stated that she was a big fan of Lawrence and merely wanted to meet her. While that may be true, and her intentions may never have been to scare the actress, it’s clear from her actions that the woman obviously doesn’t understand the concept of privacy or respect. Either way, the event is almost certain to convince Lawrence and Maroney to lock their doors from now on.

Of course, Jennifer Lawrence was recently seen as Raven/Mystique for the final time in 2019’s underwhelming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film was the last mainline movie in the X-Men franchise that began way back in 2000, though upcoming horror spinoff The New Mutants will be the true end of Fox’s production of flicks based on the Marvel property, whenever it finally releases, that is.

Meanwhile, a prequel to The Hunger Games is in the works at Lionsgate, though Lawrence isn’t expected to return as the beloved Katniss Everdeen. The film – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – will be based on the upcoming book (releasing May 19th, 2020) and will focus primarily on the tyrant of Panem, Snow, during his younger years. Keep it tuned here for further updates on that front as we hear more.