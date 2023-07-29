‘I cannot reveal that at this time’: In that case, we’ll just take an unfounded rumor of Christopher Nolan saving the SnyderVerse as gospel, then

There’s an exceedingly high chance that hell will quite literally freeze over if an entire week goes by without a brand new wrinkle emerging in the never-ending SnyderVerse conspiracy, so it’s almost worthy of breathing a sigh of relief to hear that Christopher Nolan has emerged as the subject of the latest.

To be fair, the filmmaker was in on the ground floor after helping to crack the story on Man of Steel while also serving as an executive producer, but he’s also plenty busy churning out his acclaimed and awards-baiting blockbusters that take a lot of time and cost a lot of money, never mind the fact he’s made it very clear not too long ago that he’s not interested in diving back into the world of comic books.

And yet, when has the SnyderVerse subset ever let facts get in the way of a good – and entirely unfounded – rumor? This one is especially fantastic, for the sole reason that it posits Nolan will use his newfound leverage at Universal to convince the higher-ups to acquire the entire mythology from Warner Bros. – who allegedly pitted Barbie directly against Oppenheimer just to spite its former golden child – for the sole purpose of satiating a vocal minority.

I am hearing Christopher Nolan is likely to bring the SnyderVerse @UniversalPics That is all! 🙏#PausedNotStopped 📘

The TRUE story of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut And #RestoreTheSnyderVerse 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Fb0I68SKEu — ZodWriter (@ZodWriter) July 27, 2023

That is quite literally the evidence provided, but things get even better when the rumor-mongerer in question was asked to provide so much as a solitary shred of evidence their claims held even the smallest drop of water.

Sorry I cannot reveal that at this time, but it will all be in my book and sources are sited and credited. — ZodWriter (@ZodWriter) July 27, 2023

Dammit, it looks like we’re just going to have to wait for the book to discover the 100 percent true and definitely not fabricated series of events and circumstances that will culminate with Christopher Nolan’s SnyderVerse existing as a Universal Studios property…