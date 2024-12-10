‘This pathway that creates a change for all women’: The Golden Globes just struck a victory for feminism through an unlikely genre

The Golden Globe nominations are in there have been a few surprises. The prestigious award show has thrown a bone to the comedy horror, The Substance.

Birthed from the mind of Revenge director, Coralie Fargeat, the black comedy delves deep into societal pressures on women. The Substance casts Demi Moore in the lead role of Elisabeth Sparkle, a waning star who gets fired as a television personality. At 62 years old, Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role that shines a light on beauty standards in the industry. The actor spoke to Variety about the nomination and how important it is in the entertainment world.

“I hope that I can be part of setting down the stones on this pathway that creates a change for all women. Not just women, but for all of us as human beings, to step back and find that recognition within ourselves of value and to know that we all matter, just as we are, at whatever stage we’re at. As I look at the film, really the message is that there’s no better you than you.”

The Substance has been nominated for five Golden Globes which is also a win for the horror genre. Horror doesn’t always gain the acclaim that it sometimes deserves, but The Substance proves that can change as well. Horror is a meaningful way to express art, just as any genre, and Fargeat ensures that the message gets across in her visceral film.

The Substance uses body horror for good

The Substance speaks to that self conscious voice within all of us. This voice may be louder for some than others, but there is always a sense that you’re not good enough. This is especially prevalent in Hollywood when it’s impossible to not notice older women are not given as many opportunities as those younger than them. This is more or less stated in The Substance when Elisabeth ages past 50 which her boss tells her is the lifespan of celebrities. At least female ones.

This unjust system motivates Elisabeth to dream of a better her. The titular substance allows a younger and better version of yourself to come forth. The only catch is that they get control for seven days before flipping back to the original version for another seven days. This schedule should feasibly continue but it isn’t that easy. Elisabeth’s younger version, Sue (Margaret Qualley) rises quickly in the entertainment industry and eventually wants life all to herself. A cautionary tale for anyone who has yearned to be the best version of themselves, it also points an accusatory finger at industry standards that discard people when they outlive their usefulness.

Ultimately, this is what horror is when it’s at its best. The genre has a history of presenting social commentary in an artful and insightful ways for audiences. It is high time that award shows start recognizing these features as valid. While The Substance may seem heavy handed from the outside, it uses camp and feminist body horror to package something in the very industry its critiquing.

