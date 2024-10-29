‘I intend to sue’: Robert Downey Jr. issues warning to film executives embracing AI

The AI era of film production is officially here, but Robert Downey Jr. isn’t playing around. The Iron Man star is one of the biggest actors still working today, so naturally his likeness is something that executives would kill to have on hand.

Crafting a digital replica of stars is a practice that’s only going to get more common in the future, but RDJ isn’t having it and has issued a stern warning to anybody who wants to play around from now until his death, and even beyond.

RDJ says that he will sue any executives who attempt to use his likeness or digitally recreate him as an avatar for their productions. Speaking to Kara Swisher on her podcast, the Avengers star explained that this is something he intends to do long after he is gone.

The actor explained that even if he is gone, his law firm will still be very active, and will be primed to take action against anyone who infringes on his wishes.

When it comes to his most iconic role as Tony Stark, RDJ isn’t so concerned about AI implementation, which makes sense since the Avengers have far bigger threats to worry about. No, but seriously, the actor says that given the small leadership team that calls the shots around the MCU, he doesn’t believe they’d ever “hijack his character’s soul.”

The good news for Marvel is that they didn’t need to use AI to bring the star back, just a boatload of cash. RDJ is set to return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers movies, but he won’t be playing Iron Man. Instead, he will bring Doctor Doom to life inside the Disney-owned Marvel universe for the very first time.

RDJ is currently facing AI on the stage in the leading role of Broadway’s McNeal. This play tells the story of Jacob McNeal, an author who has an unhealthy fascination with artificial intelligence. It’s something that would have seemed like sci-fi film as little as ten years ago, but it starting to hit closer to home every year.

There’s no shortage of stars who have taken a stance against the use of AI in the industry. We all remember the SAG-AFTRA strike that went on for five months during 2023, delaying several film and TV projects in an attempt to acquire better pay, working conditions, and protections against AI for its members. In fact, recently SAG-AFTRA went on strike again against video game companies signed to its collective in the battle against AI. We don’t expect this will be the final time either.

Hopefully, RDJ’s warning means that we won’t be seeing any cheap AI imitation of the star on screen anytime soon, and instead, we can look forward to more of the man himself as he continues his lengthy, incredible film career.

RDJ’s return to the MCU is scheduled to take place first in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2026. That will be succeeded by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will arrive the following year. It’s a great time to be a fan of RDJ. It’s also a great time to just be RDJ, who will reportedly be paid upwards of $80 million for the role of Doctor Doom. Excuse me for a moment while I cry in poor.

