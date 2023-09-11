‘I know, it’s hilarious’: Even the director of ‘Aquaman 2’ can’t comprehend the thought process behind releasing a trailer for a trailer

Those of a certain generation will fondly remember the days when the biggest blockbuster movies retained some degree of mystery prior to their release, with a trailer or two about all we’ve got to go on. Things have evolved, though, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan clearly struggling to understand the thought process behind it as a result.

In the modern age, there are teasers for trailers, teaser trailers, full-length trailers, TV spots, viral marketing, and countless other methods to oversaturate the market with a bombardment of material, which often leaves people thinking they’ve seen the entire film before they’ve even bought a ticket. And in some cases, it’s proven to be exactly on the money.

Image via Warner Bros.

Perhaps in an attempt to convince the doubters that the studio hasn’t given up on it entirely, Warner Bros. unveiled the teaser trailer for the Aquaman 2 trailer that lands on Thursday, with Wan responding to an Instagram comment saying “Lol is this a trailer for a f*cking trailer?” with a succinct, “haha, I know. It’s hilarious.”

While it’s undoubtedly a positive that The Lost Kingdom has started greasing the wheels to remind everyone it’s coming to theaters in just over three months to hopefully end the DCEU’s terrible year – and entire existence, for that matter – with a bang as opposed to a whimper.

It almost definitely won’t come close to the $1.1 billion of its predecessor, but it might still be the franchise’s first flick this year to avoid commercial disaster.