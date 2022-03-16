‘I Love My Dad’ wins the biggest award of 2022 SXSW film festival

I Love My Dad takes home the biggest award during the 2022 SXSW film festival.

The film was first premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022. During the awards ceremony, the film took home the Narrative Feature Competition award, where the jury commented the film as ‘bold and funny’.

“A bold, funny film that marks an impressive feature debut for writer-director-star James Morosini, I Love My Dad finely threads the needle with its tale of an estranged father (Patton Oswalt) who catfishes his son (Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect. “Working from a screenplay based on his own real-life story, Morosini displays massive empathy as a filmmaker to get into the mind of the father he feels betrayed by, and also as an actor portraying the impact of that betrayal. He’s aided by a great cast, particularly Oswalt.”

Star of the film Patton Oswalt went on Twitter to thank everyone who was involved in the film and congratulated the film’s director and writer James Morosini for the achievement.

HOLY SHIT!!!!!! Congrats EVERYONE who busted their ass on this film! I'm to stunned to write anything clever right now WOWWOWWOWWOWWOWWOW https://t.co/PMgs4S95t8 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2022

Other big winners in the of the night include Mater of Light winning the Documentary Feature Competition. All the Crows in the World won the Short Film Grand Jury Award, and Folk Frontera winning the Texas Shorts Award.

See the full list of winners here below:

Narrative Feature Competition

I Love My Dad

Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision

It Is in Us All

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance

Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika

Documentary Feature Competition

Master of Light

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling

Bad Axe

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary

Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw

Narrative Short Competition

All the Crows in the World

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking

Glitter Ain’t Gold

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances

Aphrodite Armstrong & Kyle Riggs, West by God

Documentary Short Competition

Long Line of Ladies

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection

not even for a moment do things stand still

Midnight Shorts

Moshari

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”

Omi

Animated Shorts

Bestia

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion

Les Larmes de la Seine

Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling

Something in the Garden

Music Videos

Desirée Dawson, Meet Me at the Light

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile

Myd – Let You Speak

Texas Shorts

Folk Frontera

Special Jury Recognition for Vision

Birds

Texas High School Shorts

Honeybee

Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression

It’s Getting Bad Again

Episodic Pilot Competition

Something Undone

Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing

Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks

Poster Design Competition

More Than I Remember

Special Jury Recognition

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Title Design Competition

Foundation

Special Jury Recognition

The White Lotus

XR Experience Competition

On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling

(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow

Fandor New Voices Award

What We Leave Behind

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Chee$e

Adobe Editing Award

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

What We Leave Behind

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Gio Park, A Vanishing Fog

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award