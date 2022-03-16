‘I Love My Dad’ wins the biggest award of 2022 SXSW film festival
I Love My Dad takes home the biggest award during the 2022 SXSW film festival.
The film was first premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022. During the awards ceremony, the film took home the Narrative Feature Competition award, where the jury commented the film as ‘bold and funny’.
“A bold, funny film that marks an impressive feature debut for writer-director-star James Morosini, I Love My Dad finely threads the needle with its tale of an estranged father (Patton Oswalt) who catfishes his son (Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect.
“Working from a screenplay based on his own real-life story, Morosini displays massive empathy as a filmmaker to get into the mind of the father he feels betrayed by, and also as an actor portraying the impact of that betrayal. He’s aided by a great cast, particularly Oswalt.”
Star of the film Patton Oswalt went on Twitter to thank everyone who was involved in the film and congratulated the film’s director and writer James Morosini for the achievement.
Other big winners in the of the night include Mater of Light winning the Documentary Feature Competition. All the Crows in the World won the Short Film Grand Jury Award, and Folk Frontera winning the Texas Shorts Award.
See the full list of winners here below:
Narrative Feature Competition
- I Love My Dad
Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision
- It Is in Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance
- Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika
Documentary Feature Competition
- Master of Light
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling
- Bad Axe
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary
- Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw
Narrative Short Competition
- All the Crows in the World
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking
- Glitter Ain’t Gold
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances
- Aphrodite Armstrong & Kyle Riggs, West by God
Documentary Short Competition
- Long Line of Ladies
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection
- not even for a moment do things stand still
Midnight Shorts
- Moshari
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”
- Omi
Animated Shorts
- Bestia
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion
- Les Larmes de la Seine
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling
- Something in the Garden
Music Videos
- Desirée Dawson, Meet Me at the Light
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile
- Myd – Let You Speak
Texas Shorts
- Folk Frontera
Special Jury Recognition for Vision
- Birds
Texas High School Shorts
- Honeybee
Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression
- It’s Getting Bad Again
Episodic Pilot Competition
- Something Undone
Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing
- Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks
Poster Design Competition
- More Than I Remember
Special Jury Recognition
- The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Title Design Competition
- Foundation
Special Jury Recognition
- The White Lotus
XR Experience Competition
- On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)
Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling
- (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow
Fandor New Voices Award
- What We Leave Behind
Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
- Chee$e
Adobe Editing Award
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
- What We Leave Behind
ZEISS Cinematography Award
- Gio Park, A Vanishing Fog
Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award
- The Voice Actress