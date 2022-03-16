Home / movies

‘I Love My Dad’ wins the biggest award of 2022 SXSW film festival

I Love My Dad SXSW 2022

I Love My Dad takes home the biggest award during the 2022 SXSW film festival.

The film was first premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022. During the awards ceremony, the film took home the Narrative Feature Competition award, where the jury commented the film as ‘bold and funny’.

“A bold, funny film that marks an impressive feature debut for writer-director-star James Morosini, I Love My Dad finely threads the needle with its tale of an estranged father (Patton Oswalt) who catfishes his son (Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect.

“Working from a screenplay based on his own real-life story, Morosini displays massive empathy as a filmmaker to get into the mind of the father he feels betrayed by, and also as an actor portraying the impact of that betrayal. He’s aided by a great cast, particularly Oswalt.”

Star of the film Patton Oswalt went on Twitter to thank everyone who was involved in the film and congratulated the film’s director and writer James Morosini for the achievement.

Other big winners in the of the night include Mater of Light winning the Documentary Feature Competition. All the Crows in the World won the Short Film Grand Jury Award, and Folk Frontera winning the Texas Shorts Award.

See the full list of winners here below:

Narrative Feature Competition

  • I Love My Dad

Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision

  • It Is in Us All

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance

  • Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika

Documentary Feature Competition

  • Master of Light

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling

  • Bad Axe

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary

  • Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw

Narrative Short Competition

  • All the Crows in the World

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking

  • Glitter Ain’t Gold

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances

  • Aphrodite Armstrong & Kyle Riggs, West by God

Documentary Short Competition

  • Long Line of Ladies

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection

  • not even for a moment do things stand still

Midnight Shorts

  • Moshari

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”

  • Omi

Animated Shorts

  • Bestia

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion

  • Les Larmes de la Seine

Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling

  • Something in the Garden

Music Videos

  • Desirée Dawson, Meet Me at the Light

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile

  • Myd – Let You Speak

Texas Shorts

  • Folk Frontera

Special Jury Recognition for Vision

  • Birds

Texas High School Shorts

  • Honeybee

Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression

  • It’s Getting Bad Again

Episodic Pilot Competition

  • Something Undone

Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing

  • Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks

Poster Design Competition

  • More Than I Remember

Special Jury Recognition

  • The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Title Design Competition

  • Foundation

Special Jury Recognition

  • The White Lotus

XR Experience Competition

  • On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling

  • (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow

Fandor New Voices Award

  • What We Leave Behind

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

  • Chee$e

Adobe Editing Award

  • Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

  • What We Leave Behind

ZEISS Cinematography Award

  • Gio Park, A Vanishing Fog

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award

  • The Voice Actress