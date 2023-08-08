‘I met the Wizard of Oz, and the Wizard of Oz knows exactly what he’s doing’: ‘Fast X’ director nonsensically teases the franchise’s future

Ever since it decided to laugh in the face of common sense and logic, the Fast & Furious franchise has been defined by its nonsensical approach to pretty much everything.

Whether that’s the laws of physics and/or gravity, how much damage a vehicle or human body can sustain without being completely decimated, or the abundance of retcons, deaths, resurrections, and ludicrous set pieces that have turned it into one of the biggest IPs in Hollywood history, expecting things to make an lick of sense has been asking far too much for well over a decade.

The 10th installment continued on in that vein, with Dwayne Johnson making a surprise return after swearing off The Fast Saga forever in the wake of his feud with Vin Diesel, while Gal Gadot simply popped out of a submarine and smiled to confirm that she was the latest to survive certain death.

via Universal

How will that play into upcoming entries in the series, though? After being asked that very question by ScreenRant, director Louis Leterrier offered an answer that will leave you scratching your head.

“It was always in the cards; it was always planned. There’s a greater mythology that’s behind Fast and Furious, that now I literally entered this kingdom. I was the fan that just went… I met the Wizard of Oz, but the Wizard of Oz is actually a great wizard, and the Wizard of Oz knows exactly what he’s doing. And I know that plan, and that plan, this huge great arc that was thought of, and Giselle was always part of it, and Hobbs is part of it. What’s interesting now is that we all agree tonally what these movies are going to be, so we just have to, just a schedule thing now. It’s always the hard part. But yeah, we’re planning to deliver a Fast and Furious movie every couple of years.”

Not quite what you’d call clarification, but at the very least we’re getting at least two more Fast & Furious blockbusters, and it’s nigh-on inevitable there’s going to be many more to come even after the main story draws to a close.