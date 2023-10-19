‘I often wish I had a magical thermos because of it’: Halloween lovers share their love for this spooky season standout

Sometimes, a Halloween movie will sneak in and become so integral a part of the holiday that it’s hard to remember celebrating spooky season without it. Films like Scream, Halloween, and Friday the 13th are must-watches for horror lovers everywhere, as are movies like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown.

Another film that has recently joined these ranks is Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween; the movie first hit Netflix in October 2020. As we navigated our first Halloween in the throws of a life-altering pandemic, it brought us back to some of the best parts of spooky season, giving us that giddy feeling about Halloween again.

A big, enthusiastic audience has added Hubie Halloween to their spooky season rotation, and as we gear up for Halloween adventures of our own in the coming days, fans have taken to Reddit to discuss one of the most hilarious spooky comedies of recent times. A thread posted just hours ago was nothing more than a general shout-out to the film, and the many responses prove that Sandler and co. knew exactly what they were doing with this one.

Within the larger humor genre, there are subgenres that wow specific audiences, and Sandler has become a subgenre of his own accord. With each of his films, audiences always anticipate a few Sandler hallmarks; “dumb” humor, recurring guests who are actually most of his best friends, and pieces of dialogue that will strike an emotional chord with you, too.

Sandler films are like pulling out your favorite blanket; they’re comfort movies, and Hubie Halloween is one of the best. It also made us really jealous that we don’t have a magic thermos of our own.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

This fan felt that it was a call-back to early 2000s Sandler, and they couldn’t get enough.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

Some movie lovers went into this one without an expectation in the world and ended up walking away pleasantly surprised.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

Hubie Halloween hits the “October itch” pretty well; we think that comment sums it up perfectly. It brings all of the best aspects of the holiday together at once.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

This fan felt its magic when they had a bad day and decided to try it after initially not loving it the first time around. Sandler’s brand of humor is really something special, but it’s not for everyone. However, those of us who really appreciate it never lose the ability to find its joy.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

It’s become a bit of a tradition for friend groups, and the thermos is a big deal, if you haven’t caught on yet.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

A “new spooky season staple” — we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Comment

byu/I_fail_at_memes from discussion

inhorror

Hubie Halloween is streaming on Netflix now, and if you’ve yet to add it to your Halloween watch-a-thon, now is the perfect time to. Oh, and don’t you fret, if the spooks on Halloween night make you a little bit nervous, Hubie is here to save the day: “I’m gonna do what I do every October 31st. Make sure every citizen in this town is safe and protected.”