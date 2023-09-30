‘I stand by that’: The producer of a comic book reboot celebrating its 25th anniversary in development hell boldly declares release window

Thanks entirely to his repeated penchant for talking a big game and then delivering nothing tangible, nobody really believes Todd McFarlane when he makes his regular proclamations that the long-gestating Spawn reboot is finally, really, genuinely, honestly nearing the start of production this time.

We’ve become so used to hearing the character’s creator hype up a project that’s failed to gain significant traction in the 25 years since plans were first announced for a cinematic do-over that it goes in one ear and right out of the other, but Jason Blum? Well, that might be an entirely different story.

Having become one of the most powerful producers in the industry and a prolific hit-maker responsible for a slew of money-spinning franchises and box office sensations, his word is arguably a lot more valuable than McFarlane’s seeing as the Blumhouse boss hasn’t been telling anyone who’ll listen for decades that Spawn is right on the cusp of gearing up to shoot.

In what could realistically come back and haunt him, though, when Blum was asked by ComicBook when we should expect the reimagination to make its way to theaters, he gave a concrete answer.

“2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that. I stand by that.”

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see, but at this point it would be a lot more surprising were Spawn to terrorize the big screen two years from now. Jamie Foxx remains attached to the title role as far as we know, so maybe the end of the strikes will serve as the catalyst at long last.