‘I wanted that one’: An actor cast as the Flash in the most famous comic book movie never made regrets missing out on Marvel more

At least his failed attempt at the Scarlet Speedster will live on in infamy.

To say Adam Brody‘s experiences with the superhero genre have seen their fair share of ups and downs would be an understatement, with the actor having flirted with both Marvel and DC in the past.

Of course, he played the adult version of Freddy Freeman in Shazam! – one of the superhero sandbox’s best-reviewed and most profitable entries ever – as well as sequel Fury of the Gods, which was not. For some, that’s not even his most famous connection to DC, with George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal still ranking as one of the most famous comic book blockbusters that never got made.

A cast was in place, costumes were being made, pre-production was well underway, construction on sets had started, only for Warner Bros. to pull the plug on a $200+ million crossover helmed by the visionary behind Mad Max: Fury Road, and it even rivals Ben Affleck’s The Batman as DC’s “one that got away.”

And yet, in an interview with Variety, Brody appeared to have more regrets about losing out to Chris Pratt for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Star-Lord than he did the chance to bring the Scarlet Speedster to life.

“I wanted that one. He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it.”

No offense to Brody, but it’s difficult to envision him being the right candidate for Peter Quill, although his entire career has repeatedly shown why he was an inspired choice to play the Flash in the abandoned Justice League epic a decade and a half ago.