Idris Elba Addresses Perpetual James Bond Casting Rumors

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond has gone on for way longer than he anticipated. Back in 2005 he didn’t even want the role, having to be talked into it by his acting friends. Reports are that he’s been eager to quit for years, with Spectre once intended to be his swansong. Then MGM drove a metaphorical dump truck of money to his house to convince him to sign on for one more outing as 007. But despite having been in the can for some time, the world is yet to see No Time to Die as COVID-19 delayed its release until fall 2021.

In the meantime, gossip is building as to who’s going to succeed Craig. Many names are being mentioned, with Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page the current favorite and Tom Hardy and James Norton also in competition. But one star rumored for years is Idris Elba, who was recently asked if it could actually happen. He said:

“I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me and to a… Listen, my mum, my poor mum, she’s like ‘One day you’re going to get it! Don’t mind them! Don’t mind them!’ I’m like ‘Oh [laughs] mum, it’s alright man, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’”

Here's How Idris Elba Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Idris Elba would have made a fantastic Bond, but sadly I think the opportunity has passed. The simple reason is that at 48 Elba is probably now too old to start playing Bond as he’d be 50 by the time production of his first entry of many would shoot. As we’ve just come off a series of movies focusing on Craig’s Bond’s age, my bet is that the new Bond will be younger to differentiate him from what’s come before and tell different kinds of stories.

But Elba isn’t going anywhere. As he alludes to, he’s currently developing a movie version of his extremely fun detective show Luther. Beyond that he’s starring as Bloodsport in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad this summer. And as for the next James Bond? MGM and Eon Productions have likely had someone locked in for a while and are waiting until No Time To Die hits theaters on October 8, 2021 to unveil him (or her!). Watch this space!