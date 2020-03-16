Idris Elba Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus does not discriminate.

All across the globe, hundreds upon thousands of people have tested positive for the virus, including big name celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. Sadly, it now seems we can add Idris Elba to that ever-growing list.

The Luther star took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this morning, and will now begin a period of self-isolation. Elba was quick to reassure fans that he feels OK, and isn’t currently displaying any symptoms – the WHO estimates that the incubation period for COVID-19 is anywhere between 2 and 14 days, during which time a person is said to be highly contagious.

It’s part of the reason why governments of the world are urging people to self-isolate and perform social distancing wherever possible, and in a video message posted to Twitter, Idris Elba relayed that same advice to his millions of followers.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba reveals that he was tested for Coronavirus on Friday after discovering that someone close to him had been exposed, and later tested positive. Alas, the English actor has succumbed to the same fate, and seized the opportunity to remind fans that this global pandemic is every bit as serious as experts believe, before urging people not just to wash their hands and maintain good hygiene, but “really think about social distancing” so as to minimize the spread of the virus.

Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it. It’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.

In closing, Idris Elba told fans that he’ll keep them right up-to-date throughout his period of self-isolation. Then again, this is the man who declared himself Black Superman in last year’s Hobbs & Shaw, so Coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance. In all seriousness, though, we wish him a speedy recovery.