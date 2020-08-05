Idris Elba May’ve Just Teased His Role In The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba’s role in The Suicide Squad has been the subject of a lot of speculation from fans. Initially, it was reported that the British star would be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the Task Force X sequel, but then it was confirmed that he was actually playing an anti-hero we haven’t seen before in the DCEU. The main contender for who that could be quickly became Ben Turner AKA Bronze Tiger, a long-term member of the Squad in the comics.

Now, Elba has seemingly given us a big hint that he is indeed playing Bronze Tiger in the movie. Writer/director James Gunn celebrates his birthday today, and the film’s official Twitter account shared a video of The Suicide Squad‘s cast wishing the director a happy day. Some of the actor’s well wishes included a flavor of their characters, including Margot Robbie impersonating Harley Quinn and David Dastmalchian (Polka Dot Man) wearing polka dots on his face.

That’s why it’s interesting that Elba’s message seems to have been put through a voice-changing app that has slowed his voice down and added a roar sound effect. As in a tiger’s roar? Could be.

Catch the video below and see what you think:

On the other hand, it’s also been speculated that Elba could be playing the Donald Fairchild version of Vigilante, which would be in keeping with Gunn’s preference for using obscure, C/D-list characters in his film. However, Bronze Tiger is such a recognizable part of the team that it would be weird if he didn’t appear in either of the first two movies about the Suicide Squad, so he’s surely got to be playing Turner.

Gunn has confirmed that The Suicide Squad is fully on course to hit theaters next August, and later this August, we’ll likely be getting our first look at the sequel during DC’s FanDome virtual event.