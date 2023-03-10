Idris Elba reveals if he’d be interested in playing a brand new character in James Gunn’s DCU

James Gunn absolutely exploded into the DC Universe with 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Warner Bros. executives must have liked what they saw, as it was only a year later that he was confirmed as DC’s answer to Kevin Feige. He’s now busily (and controversially!) reshaping the DCU, ditching the last remnants of the Snyderverse, and has put multiple new exciting projects into development.

But what of Gunn’s Suicide Squad? John Cena’s Peacemaker made a stunning and hilarious return in his self-titled show, but we’d love to see the other oddballs return in some form or another. But with such an array of talent in that cast, maybe some of them might be better off in other roles.

Idris Elba remains one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood and, at the age of 50, is still a popular choice for the next James Bond. So, perhaps he wants to take on a bigger role than The Suicide Squad‘s Bloodsport? Well, in an interview with Comicbook.com, he was asked if he wanted a new character, but sounds like he’s perfectly happy where he is:

“Definitely more Bloodsport. I love playing Bloodsport. He’s a great character and hopefully we’ll see more of him.”

Bloodsport may return in the upcoming Waller, which is sure to have some Suicide Squad DNA in the mix, or potentially in the second season of Peacemaker.

But, for now, Elba is busy taking his excellent TV detective John Luther to the big screen in Luther: The Fallen Sun opposite Andy Serkis. That hits theaters today, with critics singling out Elba’s “brooding charisma” as one of the highlights of the movie. Sounds about right.