Idris Elba Shoots Down Rumors That He’ll Be The Next James Bond

British actor Idris Elba, who’s appeared in numerous blockbusters over the years, has perpetually been in the conversation about who is going to succeed Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond.

Speculation has been rampant over whether Elba could take over the role and become the first black 007. He’s talked about being open to the idea in the past, even as the world waits to see who the new Bond will be.

On the red carpet for his new movie The Harder They Fall, ITV London once again asked Elba about the pairing.

“No I’m not going to be James Bond,” he said when asked. He did, however, say that he wouldn’t mind taking on the character at some undetermined point in the future, stating, “Who wouldn’t? The interviewer then asked Elba about how amazing it would be to have a black James Bond.

“It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and color,” he continued.

Elba’s latest movie is a movie about black cowboys. In The Harder They Fall, he plays an outlaw who reunites with his old gang to go after a man who murdered his parents. Elba plays cowboy Rufus Buck. It’s out on Oct. 22nd.

The versatile actor is no stranger to blockbuster movies. He’s appeared in The Suicide Squad, The Dark Tower, Thor Ragnarok, and he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Chris Pratt.

The latest James Bond movie is Daniel Craig’s last. No Time to Die is the 25th Bond film and Craig’s fifth time in the role. Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the Bond universe, said that he’d like to see a gay actor take up the iconic role.

“Of course, I would like to see that,” Whishaw said. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything, and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”