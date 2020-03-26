Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumors That He’s Lying About His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba is one of the several Hollywood celebrities that are currently fighting the COVID-19 in self-isolation. But recently, there’ve been rumors which suggest they may be lying about his diagnosis.

Such is the way of the world, that even in dark hours like these, there are people who’d sooner accept an underlying and illogical pattern than hear the voice of reason. Namely, there are now some who believe that the novel coronavirus pandemic is a hoax, and if even an esteemed actress such as Evangeline Lilly is prone to reaching such nonsensical conclusions, we can only guess just how many people around the world may feel the same way, even in spite of the fact that the new infectious virus has crippled worldwide communities and already claimed 22,022 lives.

Now, with the disease winding through the United States and several European countries, and estimates saying that the number of confirmed cases could grow as high as 500,000 by the end of today, many celebrities continue to campaign for people to remain indoors and curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Among them is The Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba, who recently shared a positive update about his health status. The actor has also hit back against those who claim that his diagnosis is a lie in a new Instagram Live, saying:

“Test-shaming is, like, counterproductive,” he said.” I don’t see what people get out of that. And also, like, this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus — that’s absolute bullsh*t, such stupidness.”

Elba continued to note that spreading such rumors is the quickest way to help the growth of the virus in communities, and he’s previously shared some tips to make sure that people are vigilant about the COVID-19, noting that since the virus may not show symptoms for up to two weeks, the danger of infecting other people in that timeframe remains high.

So, I guess it goes without saying that people would do well to isolate themselves at home for the time being. As for Idris Elba, let’s hope that the actor’s condition continues to improve.