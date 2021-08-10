Idris Elba To Voice Knuckles In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Idris Elba will voice Knuckles in the upcoming movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the actor announced today.

Idris Elba is currently one of the biggest actors in the world. He recently starred in The Suicide Squad, which many are calling one of the best superhero movies of all time. Elba is a five-time Emmy nominee and won a Golden Globe in 2012 for best Best Actor in the miniseries Luther. He also appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe as Heimdall, and older fans will recognize him as Stringer Bell in The Wire.

Elba confirmed his new role on social media today, posting an image of Knuckles’ glove. Knuckles is echidna and is the guardian of the Master Emerald in the Sonic series. He is one of the most popular characters in the Sonic series, and fans are excited to see him on the big screen.

Elba is joining Ben Schwartz, who is returning as the voice of Sonic, and Jim Carrey, who is reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are also returning as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, respectively.

The original Sonic the Hedgehog received mixed reviews in 2020 but was an overall financial success. Fans enjoyed seeing the iconic characters on the big screen, and notable characters like Knuckles are joining the cast for the sequel. Tails is also set to appear, but it is unclear who will voice the character.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022.