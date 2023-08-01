‘If I had talks, I wouldn’t tell you’: The ‘Star Wars’ scene-stealer everyone wants to return keeping it close to the chest

After years on Disney Plus, Star Wars is finally gearing up to return to the silver screen. At Celebration earlier this year, three new movies were unveiled; a sequel to The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, a prequel about the origin of the Jedi Order from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s James Mangold, and – most tantalizingly for The Mandalorian fans – an Avengers-style movie from Dave Filoni that will see the streaming shows cross over with one another.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin must be a lock for this show, and we strongly suspect Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett will be along for the ride. But what about a more minor but just as beloved supporting character? Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth stole the show in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, so is it time for a comeback?

Speaking to The Playlist’s Bingeworthy Podcast he stayed tight-lipped, saying “If I had [talks with Filoni], I wouldn’t tell you.” Even so, he certainly seems enthusiastic about returning to the Tatooine sands:

“Honestly, I can tell you that I’ve been very, very lucky with those guys. I’ve only done two episodes and to have only done those two episodes and feel like you’re part of a world and they created such a memorable character,” said the actor. “I mean, you know, I’m getting away with something here. I did two episodes and I’ve got like four toys out there. It’s ridiculous, and I know it because all of a sudden there’s people at the airport with toys. That’s new. But, it was a ball working on those things and those guys know if they call me I’d show up. I don’t care if it’s a big giant thing or just to show up for an afternoon. It’s a fun gig.”

Olyphant’s character has the benefit of living on the most-visited planet across every Star Wars movie and TV show, so we think he’ll be back soon rather than later.

In the meantime, we should begin to see Filoni’s MandoVerse movie take shape when Ahsoka begins later this month. This will be the live-action debut of Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, and we’re willing to bet he’s too enticing a villain to be defeated in a single season. Expect him to play a large role in the eventual movie which, as per the overarching timeline, should lead into the events of The Force Awakens.