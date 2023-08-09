‘If I thought about that, it would be detrimental to everyone around me’: The star of cinema’s worst billion-dollar trilogy has wisely exiled it from his mind

Typecasting is a very real and even more dangerous phenomenon, but Jamie Dornan has at least managed to escape unscathed from the wreckage of the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Savaged by critics and anybody with a shred of common sense, the average Rotten Tomatoes approval rating across the three is a miserly 16 percent, and yet they somehow conspired to net upwards of $1.3 billion at the box office and become a cultural phenomenon among a certain demographic.

Despite having moved on many years ago, the actor was nonetheless asked by MovieWeb how he feels about people continuing to know him as “the Fifty Shades guy,” and his response was completely understandable given the inanity.

“I honestly just don’t think about that. You know, I just don’t. If I thought about that, it would be sort of detrimental to everyone else around me and what we’re trying to do. I can’t control if other people have some sort of pre-ordained perception of me, what kind of characters that I’ve played, or the ones that they know of. If they can’t shake off other characters that I’ve done before and get themselves into what they’re watching, that’s on them. I don’t know. So, I certainly don’t worry about myself or give any thought to [that].”

A wise sentiment, and it’s probably fair to say that Fifty Shades would never cross his mind at all if people didn’t bring it up every time he hit the promotional trail for whatever his latest project may be, which in this case is Netflix’s incoming action blockbuster Heart of Stone.