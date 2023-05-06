With no John Wick sequels on the horizon following the release of the fourth installment, the franchise is now looking towards spinoffs and prequels to expand the criminal underworld of assassins.

John Wick’s exploits present Lionsgate with a logical problem. If the assassin continues to kill people at the rate he does in each entry, then by the next two films, there won’t be a single hitman left standing in the world.

That’s probably why the company is looking towards spinoffs like the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina and the new television series, The Continental, to push this franchise down a new path.

Well, if it’s spinoffs that Lionsgate is after, then folks on social media have come up with the perfect pitch. What if, instead of a modern shoot ‘em up thriller, we had a film taking place in medieval times, with a soldier-turned-farmer going on a quest for vengeance after some mobs burn his crops?

There should be a medieval John Wick film – like some dude in the holy roman empire doing CQB against mfs in gothic plate because they burned his crops down or something — B0l (@Bolverk15) May 5, 2023

Okay, now that it’s been put forward, we can’t stop thinking about it. Make way for Lord John Wickam.

Lord John Wickham — MΞGS.IO Ω (@megs_io) May 6, 2023

Though, as one user astutely pointed out, medieval John Wick is basically the plot of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which is, interestingly enough, getting a sequel soon after more than two decades.

We can already imagine all the period-accurate dialogue.

“My fellows and peers repeatedly inquire if I have returned to the fold. As of recent I have not had a sufficient answer. But in light of recent events, I do believe I am back.”



he said very old-like pic.twitter.com/mLbJ3kcFWp — Иосиф Краковский – Монолит (@Joeysmokin) May 5, 2023

Is John Wickam: The Tragedy of Vengeance the way to go after Chapter 4 somewhat concluded the narrative? As the Bard himself would say, “revenge his foul and most unnatural murder.” Not that Wick needed a whole lot of convincing in the first place to go on his infamous rampage.