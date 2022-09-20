If the MCU has a single greatest moment, fans sure can’t agree on what it is

As a franchise largely built and predicated on built-in audience awareness and fan service, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is guaranteed to deliver at least a handful of edge-of-the-seat, punch the air moments with every new project that comes around.

Given that we’re now living in a world where feature films and episodic Disney Plus shows are arriving at regular intervals, trying to narrow down the vast array of awesome moments to determine which one can definitively be called “the best of the best” is about as close to an impossible task as you can imagine.

And yet, that’s exactly what the good folks of Reddit have been attempting to do, with the one of the broadest possible questions unsurprisingly generating a vast array of answers spanning the length and breadth of the MCU, with the comments, upvotes, and downvotes piling up by the second.

At the time of writing, Captain America summoning Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame is at the head of the pack in terms of top-voted responses, while the long-awaited rallying cry of “Avengers assemble” is also near the top of the list. In fact, Steve Rogers is getting a lot of love in general, once again signaling the massive impact Chris Evans left on the superhero saga, and the sizeable shoes he’s left behind for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson to fill.

Fans still lament Thor being turned into an overly-comedic figure given the support being thrown behind his “BRING ME THANOS!” moment in Infinity War, but the overriding sentiment is that it’s a question too big to answer. Then again, that hasn’t stopped the MCU faithful from trying.