If there’s one thing people love more than Chris Hemsworth’s biceps, it’s his butt

The latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer finally gives fans a look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, a character more white and deranged than Patrick Bateman, and we also get to see quite a lot of the God of Thunder himself.

In the trailer, Thor seems to be going through a midlife crisis after the events of Avengers: Endgame, finding numerous ways to connect to himself. However, his spiritual and physical rehabilitation is put on hold when Gorr threatens the very existence of gods.

Thor seeks out allies who may help him face the God Butcher, running into old flame (and newly powered) Jane Foster along the way. The trailer also includes more of Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, who, with just a flick of his finger, has sent the internet crazy as he “unveils” Thor for all to see.

Thor, God of Thunder, and once-future ruler of Asgard stands bound and naked, though (for the trailer at least) his butt has been pixelated. Fans of the muscled hero still get a decent view of Chris Hemsworth’s chiseled form that has been left unblurred, and many on Twitter are here for it, crossing their fingers that the rest will become crystal clear during the actual screening of the film.

If you’re just here for that one scene, this Twitter user has you covered.

Of course fans are going wild.

This user noted that the film is really doing it’s best to attract a gay audience.

Of course, comparisons are going to be made, it’s the fight for the best Chris butt!

Sweet baby jesus we see Thors Butt. Ya’ll have no idea how many people will be flocking to Theaters to see that on the Big Screen and in IMAX. Umm yeah I’m one of those people.



One Marvel fan noted that Hugh Jackman bared his ass for a PG-13 film, so here is hoping the blur will disappear!

Hemsworth, similar to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, has become more buff in every Marvel film he has appeared in (not counting Endgame of course) with directors always finding a way to remove more clothing.

Taika Waititi seems to have a predilection for butts as well after we got a glimpse at the rather large Hulk butt in Thor: Ragnarok.

One fan was less distracted and noticed a touching tribute to his brother, Loki in the scene.

Some fans thirsting can be a little scary from time to time.

Poor Korg can’t look away!

This user is started to notice a pattern.

Fans don’t have to wait to long to see if the film clears things up, as it will bare all in cinemas on July 8.