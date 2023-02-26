If WB indeed remakes ‘LOTR,’ we all know who will be the new Samwise Gamgee

The Lord of the Rings may be on its way to the theaters, thanks to a recent announcement made by Warner Bros last week. And while there is debate if there should be more movies considering the current reception of the Amazon series, The Rings of Power, the fan casting has begun for this upcoming new film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s work.

In a recently-removed post on r/lotrmemes, Reddit user u/FrankReynoldsCPA found the perfect actor to play Samwise Gamgee. If you recall, Samwise became a father at the end of Return of the King. He married the girl he fancied in the Shire and has a daughter. So if the film does follow the pattern made by Star Wars and would end up as a sequel trilogy, it is assumed that Samwise would age, hence a possible need for a recast.

Due to this, the perfect person to play the new Sam, according to OP, is… Pedro Pascal.

It makes absolutely perfect sense if you think about it. A character from the original series will return and who doesn’t like Sam? Perhaps during his time living his best life, he wants an adventure of his own or his own kid goes into some mischief and he needs to be the “ultimate dad” and save them from Sauron 2.0.

However, there were other ideas that fans had for Pascal in terms of possible roles he could play in the film since Sam’s actor, Sean Astin is still alive and it’s more likely he’s going to be reprising the role. Some suggested Aragorn or King Brand if the next Lord of the Rings films would take place in events between the films, instead of sequels. One even made the bold choice of casting Pascal as Gandalf, since Pascal is known to play “protectors,” and the same can be said for Gandalf.

At the moment, it’s currently unknown who would star in the next Lord of the Rings project and where and when it would take place. It’s also unknown if any of the previous cast members would return if it were to become a sequel trilogy. Fortunately, Pascal has worked in a Warner Bros film before (Wonder Woman 1984). So perhaps his good relationship with the production company would allow him to take part in this popular fantasy series.