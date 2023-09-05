Home Movies

If you thought Winnie the Pooh and Cinderella horror movies were ludicrous, then wait until you see the ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ slasher

You don't wanna make this lamb angry.

Image via Uncork’d Entertainment

It’s becoming more and more evident that the seemingly never-ending trend of film studios creating blood-caked slashers about iconic children’s characters is not yet prepared to die out. Of course, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was the eyebrow-raising feature that kickstarted the trend, with a pair of Cinderella slashers definitely causing plenty of eye-rolling. Flash forward to now, another unfathomable horror adaptation is set to become the most ludicrous thing of 2023 — and that would be Mary Had a Little Lamb.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the ever-classic nursery rhyme is scheduled to receive its own malicious spin as creators over at Uncork’d Entertainment are prepared to release a horror movie based on the unforgettable narrative. That being said, the original narrative is being put through the wringer as creators behind the project have focused the story on a true crime radio host who unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Mary and her devious lamb.

Judging by the looks of the official trailer, which can be viewed above, the upcoming horror flick appears to be an over-the-top extravaganza that will have all of us questioning the innocent children’s rhyme we heard as kids. Then again, perhaps the line between children’s naivety and head-turning slashers abruptly faded once we witnessed Winnie the Pooh and Piglet on a savage rampage.

For those interested in indulging in the horror insanity of this spooky season and embracing the sheer madness of an ax-wielding nursery lamb, Mary Had a Little Lamb is set to be released in both Digital and DVD format on Oct. 3.

Taylor Mansfield
About the author

Taylor Mansfield

Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.