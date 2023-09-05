If you thought Winnie the Pooh and Cinderella horror movies were ludicrous, then wait until you see the ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ slasher

It’s becoming more and more evident that the seemingly never-ending trend of film studios creating blood-caked slashers about iconic children’s characters is not yet prepared to die out. Of course, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was the eyebrow-raising feature that kickstarted the trend, with a pair of Cinderella slashers definitely causing plenty of eye-rolling. Flash forward to now, another unfathomable horror adaptation is set to become the most ludicrous thing of 2023 — and that would be Mary Had a Little Lamb.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the ever-classic nursery rhyme is scheduled to receive its own malicious spin as creators over at Uncork’d Entertainment are prepared to release a horror movie based on the unforgettable narrative. That being said, the original narrative is being put through the wringer as creators behind the project have focused the story on a true crime radio host who unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Mary and her devious lamb.

Judging by the looks of the official trailer, which can be viewed above, the upcoming horror flick appears to be an over-the-top extravaganza that will have all of us questioning the innocent children’s rhyme we heard as kids. Then again, perhaps the line between children’s naivety and head-turning slashers abruptly faded once we witnessed Winnie the Pooh and Piglet on a savage rampage.

For those interested in indulging in the horror insanity of this spooky season and embracing the sheer madness of an ax-wielding nursery lamb, Mary Had a Little Lamb is set to be released in both Digital and DVD format on Oct. 3.