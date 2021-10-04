Illfonic Reportedly Working On New Ghostbusters Game

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the newest cinematic installment to the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, slated to haunt theaters next month. And now, it seems there’s also a new video game in the works, too.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, the news apparently comes from singer-songwriter and record producer Raphael Saadiq, who owns the gaming studio Illfonic.

Nothing official about the game was announced by Sony Pictures, nor is it clear whether it will be a tie-in to the upcoming film, as Saadiq only mentioned it briefly while on the Questlove Supreme podcast. Illfonic has previously garnered acclaim with its games Friday The 13th: the Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The previously released Ghostbusters: The Video Game received generally positive reviews back in 2009 as well. With its voice work featuring all the original actors from the 1980s films, including the late Harold Ramis, who co-wrote for the game and co-starred in it, it’s possibly the closest narrative we have to a true threequel of the first two films.

That game initially came out out for most of the mainstream consoles of the day, but it also recently received a remaster for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. It was developed by Terminal Reality and published by Atari, among others, so this forthcoming game will be Illfonic’s first stab at the property.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being helmed by original director Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman, and stars Carrie Coon, Fin Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. It will possess theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.