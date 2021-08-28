Illuminati Lineup In Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Revealed

If we’re to take every shred of rumor and speculation at face value, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is poised to feature roughly 200 cast members from the past, present and future of Marvel Comics on the big screen, ranging from major Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to Fox’s former X-Men, via Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and everything in between.

So far, though, the only debutant confirmed for Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster is Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, who joins the returning Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and Chiwitel Ejiofor. The most recent strands of scuttlebutt have leaned heavily in the direction of the X-Men, with Jean Grey trending on social media and Charles Xavier reportedly being confirmed for a cameo by multiple outlets.

On top of all that, we’ve also been hearing constant rumblings about The Illuminati for well over a year, essentially a Marvel Comics brain trust who knock their heads together and exchange information to keep our universe safe from threats. Social media scooper ViewerAnon is now claiming to reveal the group’s identity in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which you can check out below.

I don't know if this is a final list and I will stress as always to take things with a grain of salt, but here is who I've heard make up the Illuminati in MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS:



Professor X, Captain Carter, Balder the Brave, Monica Rambeau, and Mordo. August 26, 2021

Mordo is at least confirmed for the movie, but everyone else on that list feels like a stretch. Monica Rambeau only just debuted in WandaVision and hardly gave off the signs she’d be thrown straight into a group as important as The Illuminati, while Captain Carter is yet to debut in live-action, Balder the Brave has never been mentioned in the MCU before and the Professor X talk is still entirely speculative at this stage. Chances are high we won’t be seeing anything more than a teaser from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so we’re still a long way from any concrete information being revealed.