Illustrator Envisions What America’s Superheroes Have Been Up To During Quarantine

Employers often like to tell you that busy schedules and tight deadlines boost resourcefulness and creativity. While this may be true, the same could be said for boredom. Over the course of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, some artists have made due with their limitations while others used the extra time at hand to pursue their passion projects.

For one example, look no further than America’s extensive roster of late night shows. From Trevor Noah to Jimmy Fallon, hosts have taken to airing the shows from the comfort of their living rooms. Commentaries are delivered in a more personal setting, and assistance is delivered by the star’s own family and kids. It makes for an original and authentic experience to say the least.

In the realm of visual art, painters and draftsman have been incorporating the ramifications of the pandemic into their own work. One of them, John Euclid, created renditions of what the world’s most famous superheroes do with their time when they have to stay inside and cannot practice their regular nighttime jobs of being vigilantes. Spoilers, some fair better than others.

For starters, Batman would be in jail. In Euclid’s illustration, the Caped Crusader can be seen clutching the bars and crying as he yells he’s got nothing to do with the state of the world. The composition is a funny one, considering that many believe the virus originated from a certain species of bats. Poor Bruce.

The Flash, meanwhile, is making use of his talents to assist the common man. With no crime to fight, the person who can run at the speed of light has found employment as a delivery guy. Rather than working for Seamless, Uber Eats, Caviar or any of the other million-or-so companies, the sprinter has founded his own service. Smart move.

Check out Euclid’s other superheroes on his twitter page!