‘I’m not letting him off that easy’: James Gunn explains why he made life harder for Chris Pratt on ‘Vol. 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in some choppy waters at the moment, especially if Blue Beetle is any indication of what its incoming rivalry with the DC Universe might look like. But we mustn’t discredit the successful attempts at course correction that have come along in recent times, and what a successful attempt Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was. Indeed, if there was ever a proper way to bow out from a franchise, James Gunn and company did it, complete with heartfelt performances, an intricate handling of the comic book movie ethos, and a satisfying ending for the first era of the Guardians.

But, of course, it was never going to be beyond nitpicks, and one of the more common ones that have popped up since the film’s release is the question of why Star-Lord decided to ditch his iconic helmet for round three of the Guardians’ intergalactic shenanigans.

Gunn, apparently finding a spot of free time in his DC debunking schedule, was all too happy to offer up one of his cheekiest replies yet when the question made its way to him via Threads:

Indeed, it sounds like Gunn wanted leading man Chris Pratt, the talent behind Star-Lord, to put the pedal to the metal with his dramatic chops for Vol. 3, and what better way to do it than deprive him of a mask that he can hide his face behind?

If this was, in fact, a legit strategy, it paid off. Pratt acted his brains out as he and his castmates not only sought to make us cry over the then-dubious fate of a talking CGI raccoon, but succeeded in doing so. Say what you will about the man, but he pulled more than enough weight there, and we hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of his time as the conduit of the greatest taste in music to ever grace the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus.