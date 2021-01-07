Sparks Fly In First Look At The Forever Purge

The Purge was only released back in 2013, but even now, the events depicted in the film don’t seem all that far-fetched, especially after the year we just had. In fact, some people probably fully support the idea of an annual 24-hour window where anything goes, given how close society appears to be veering towards the disorganized dystopian hellscape depicted in the franchise.

Blumhouse might be best known for their impressively consistent track record of success in the horror genre, but the four Purge movies so far have filled the action thriller gap in the production company’s repertoire, quickly abandoning the relatively self-contained story told in the first effort to gradually expand the scope and scale of the mythology with each subsequent sequel.

So far, the series has raked in over $450 million at the box office on combined production costs of $35 million, making it just one of many Blumhouse properties that are essentially a license to print money. However, all good things must come to an end eventually, and the upcoming The Forever Purge is going to be the final entry in the franchise, or at least that’s what they’re claiming at the moment. In any case, the first official image from the delayed movie has now been released, and you can check it out below.

The Forever Purge was originally scheduled for a premiere last summer, but was pushed back by an entire year to this July 9th. The story heads out of the city and onto a Texan ranch, with two fugitives on the run from a Mexican drug cartel finding themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time when the festivities kick off and they’re forced to battle against a gang of rule breakers who keep purging after the curfew ends. It certainly sounds exciting, and fans will surely be hoping the franchise signs off in suitably spectacular fashion.