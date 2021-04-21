New Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Photos Tease Tomorrow’s Trailer

New images for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It have debuted ahead of the trailer for the latest installment in The Conjuring Universe dropping tomorrow. These six stills tease the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators extraordinaire, as they dive into their next adventure, which could be their most chilling yet.

This third chapter in the core Conjuring franchise – but the eighth overall – is based on the real-life ‘Devil Made Me Do It’ court case of 1981, in which Arne Cheyenne Johnson claimed that he killed his landlord, Alan Bono, because he was possessed by a demon and could not be considered responsible for the crime. Ruairi O’Connor plays Johnson in the movie.

Check out the new pics, which come our way courtesy of IGN, in the gallery below:

As scheduling conflicts prevented him from rounding out the trilogy, James Wan handed directing duties over to Michael Chaves for this one, after he impressed with his work on 2018 spinoff The Curse of La Llorona. While speaking with IGN, Chaves promised that The Devil Made Me Do It will be the “darkest” entry in the series so far and has even compared it to David Fincher’s Se7en.

Here’s how the film’s synopsis puts it:

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

There are at least two Conjuring Universe movies to come after this, with The Nun 2 and original spinoff The Crooked Man in development, but Wilson and Farmiga have said they’d love to return for The Conjuring 4, so that remains a strong possibility.

In the meantime, watch out for the first trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It when it drops tomorrow morning. The pic then hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th, 2021.