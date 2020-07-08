New Poster For Train To Busan: Peninsula Promises Intense Action

Korean zombie movie Peninsula is one of the most hotly anticipated of such films since Land of the Dead and George A. Romero’s return to the world that made him famous, and a new IMAX poster has been released that gives us another small taste of what we can expect from the follow-up to Train to Busan.

The film picks up four years after the conclusion of its predecessor, where the zombie virus has spread and the once-thriving nation is now a blackened and desolate urban wasteland. A team led by a former marine is sent back into the evacuated country to retrieve a mysterious item for a sinister benefactor, and are soon engaged in another desperate fight for survival, the militaristic action of which is heavily emphasized by the poster.

IMAX Poster For Train To Busan: Peninsula

Train to Busan was largely focused on ordinary people doing everything they could to survive while trapped aboard the titular locomotive with ravenous (and fast!) undead, while also addressing social inequality and how the lives of people in various levels of a stratified society are valued. It’s entirely possible that Peninsula will also deal with this, but so far the focus has been on the action set-pieces of battling dangers such as swarms of bloodthirsty revenants, maniac survivors who have gone all Escape From New York, and the unforgettable sight of a mobile pileup of screaming corpses careering towards the survivors like the final boss in Splatterhouse 2.

In case you’re wondering, the Hangul characters on the poster are merely ‘Peninsula’ in Korean, the film having the same title around the world that refers to the small offshoot of land from the coast of East Asia that forms the Koreas, the implication being that the country’s geographical topography is all that remains of it following the outbreak.

It’s currently unknown when Peninsula will make it to the US, but several territories will be releasing it over the next month, so hopefully we won’t have too much longer to wait.