Tessa Thompson will be returning to the big screen soon, reprising her role as Asgardian hero Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. And while Thompson’s character looks to be involved in plenty of the movie’s sure-to-be epic fight scenes, she’ll also be fulfilling a more political role in the movie, serving as the ruler of New Asgard.

Valkyrie became sovereign of Earth’s colony of Asgardians following Thor’s departure for space at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, director Taika Waititi has revealed that Valkyrie will be dealing with the day-to-day bureaucracy of running a town in Love and Thunder. And one of those day-to-day details was revealed during Thompson’s recent interview on Kimmel Live!.

Thompson answered a set of questions by Kimmel guest host Sean Hayes’ husband Scotty Icenogle, who came dressed out in a Love and Thunder tee, plastic winged helmet, and hammer (that looked a lot like it had been purchased in a hardware aisle). Thompson dodged one spoilerific inquiry, remaining vague when asked if the movie would involve the multiverse concept that threads through most phase four MCU films. She was, however, able to confirm another question involving an important aspect of the Asgardian colony.

When asked if she could confirm or deny that New Asgard’s primary export is canned salmon, Thompson replied, unfazed by the mundane question, “Yeah, all sorts of tinned fish.”

We’re sure that MCU fans will breathe easier knowing the Asgardians on Earth-616 have opted for a fishery instead of old-fashioned Viking raids to base their infrastructure on.