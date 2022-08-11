In a genre full of them, horror fans share their favorite onscreen kills

Fans of horror, being one of the only mediums where death should be celebrated, are doing exactly as they should on Reddit and…celebrating their favorite (onscreen) murders.

“Anybody have any favorite kills?” Redditor Human-Future-1674 wrote to kick off this magnificently macabre discussion. They broke the ice with two of their own fatal faves, both from the Friday the 13th franchise: “when Jason kills that poor bastard in the wheelchair and then shoved him down like 50 concrete steps” and “when he dragged old girl right out her tent inside her sleeping bag and bashed her to death up against a tree.”

Brutal.

Surprisingly, the highest-upvoted kill in the thread is not from a horror movie. It’s Vincent accidentally shooting Marvin in the face in Pulp Fiction.

As for horror, AskCritical2244 chose the defibrillator dismemberment in The Thing and the meat tenderizer murder in You’re Next.

Another highly-upvoted pick is from Braindead/Dead Alive “when hat man’s legs are sheared off as he’s being pulled in through the window,” as Mr_E_Bounty so colorfully put it.

PenneGesserit chose when Jason kills a girl by pushing her head through a mirror in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.

Lastly, Whereiscatlin selected a scene from Deadly Friend where a person’s head explodes from . . . a basketball.

Thanks to this thread, we know that many horror fans pick the most ridiculous kills as their favorites. That helps us sleep at night!