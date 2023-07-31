In a rare turn of events, the first chapter in a blockbuster fantasy trilogy comfortably annihilates ‘Barbie’ at the box office

Having continued to decimate records on an almost daily basis, we’re just days away from Barbie becoming the latest member of the billion-dollar club, and there’s a very high probability it’ll end up as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing release ever. However, one country remains completely unmoved by the international sensation Greta Gerwig created, and it’s been reflected at the box office once again.

After debuting in fifth place last weekend in its first frame, it’s clear that China couldn’t care less about Barbenheimer, especially when Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biographical thriller hasn’t even been approved to hit theaters as of yet. Instead, local audiences have been flocking to the latest fantasy epic, with Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms hoovering up ticket sales like it’s nobody’s business.

Image via Jingxi Culture

Inspired by 16th Century novel Investiture of the Gods, director Wuershan’s Fengshen trilogy was designated as China’s answer to The Lord of the Rings when it was first announced four years ago, and while it may not go down in the history books as a stone-cold cinematic classic like Peter Jackson’s unforgettable trio, it’s still managed to haul in well over $150 million in its two weeks on the big screen so far.

By comparison, Barbie has just about managed to cross $25 million, although that’s still a solid accomplishment in and of itself considering takings only declined by 11 percent after a so-so debut. It just goes to show that Barbenheimer isn’t quite a unanimously-adored phenomenon all over the world, even if it is pretty damn close.