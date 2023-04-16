In devastating news for trolls and racists, ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the longest live-action Disney remake ever

The easiest way for Disney to at least try and quieten down the backlash and trolling being aimed at the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid was for the long-awaited first trailer to absolutely knock it out of the park and make it clear in no uncertain terms that the project has the potential to be one of the Mouse House’s greatest live-action do-overs yet.

Unfortunately, that isn’t exactly what happened, with the shoddy CGI being dragged over the hot coals of online criticism, all while the unsavory negativity being pointed in the direction of Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel continues to loom in the background. Those who aren’t won over by The Little Mermaid are now even less likely to catch in theaters, though, after an AMC listing revealed it to be the longest remake yet.

Image

According to the theater chain, The Little Mermaid clocks in at a whopping 135 minutes, which for those keeping count is a whole 52 minutes lengthier than its classic predecessor. One of the major issues a lot of people have with the production line of reimaginings is that they unnecessarily pad themselves out with superfluous content, so director Rob Marshall’s underwater epic tacking on almost an extra hour of new material isn’t going to alleviate any of those concerns.

To be fair, the running time is only 60 seconds more than previous record-holder Cruella, but that doesn’t mean it’ll find the same levels of acclaim as Emma Stone’s scenery-chewing outing as the 101 Dalmatians villain.