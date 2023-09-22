In tremendous news for anyone who loves awful movies, one of the worst in the history of cinema makes its streaming debut next month

Proving there’s absolutely no rhyme or reason for deciding which movies get to become breakout hits, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey comfortably ranks as one of the year’s most profitable releases despite also being arguably the singe worst feature to emerge since the beginning of 2023.

A three percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is entirely fair and well-deserved, with writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s irredeemably awful reinvention of the title character and his public domain associates being welcomed into the aggregation site’s list of the most egregious offenders in the history of cinema, an accolade it was also bestowed with by IMDb.

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

And yet, it earned in excess of $5 million at the box office on a $100,000 budget to become an insanely profitable exercise, so much so that a sequel is currently putting the finishing touches on its production, never mind the slew of “reimagined” fairy tales launching the latest blood-soaked craze nobody wanted, asked for, or remotely needed in their lives.

Just in time for Halloween, though, Blood and Honey is gearing up to make its streaming debut at long last after being announced as part of Peacock’s incoming lineup for October. Certified several times over as a bottom of the barrel contribution to the art of celluloid, it lands on the first of the month and will no doubt end up as one of the platform’s most-watched titles based entirely on its viral popularity and status as a frenzied slasher making its arrival in the buildup to Halloween.