Incredible ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ BTS image unites seven Spideys

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured three times the number of Spideys for the price of one, but this epic image from behind the scenes reveals that there were more webheads working on the movie than you might’ve realized. Tom Holland was joined in his third solo outing as the amazing wall-crawler by his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with all three Peter Parkers teaming up to stop the Sinister Five.

But the three Spideys working together was made a reality thanks to the star trio’s stunt doubles standing in for them during action sequences. And this incredible photo from the No Way Home set captures the three leading men pulling the iconic Spider-Man pose with their stunt doubles, all of them in full costume sans mask. From left to right, we have David Elson, Maguire, Greg Townley, Holland, Luke Scott, Garfield, and William R. Spencer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

All three Multiversal Spider-Men with their respective stunt actors pic.twitter.com/iVLyTHHzgN — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) February 15, 2022

Fans had their minds blown enough by seeing three Spideys team up on-screen, so this BTS pic of seven web-slingers posing side by side is something special. It’s also interesting to learn that Holland has two stunt performers working with him instead of one. That’s probably due to the fact that, as the main protagonist, his character is involved in more set pieces than Maguire and Garfield’s versions.

It’s cool to see this photo going viral, too, as it gives the unsung stunt actors a shot in the limelight for once. All of these stuntmen are just as much Spider-Man veterans as Holland, Maguire, and Garfield, with Elson and Spencer both having donned the hero’s mask as far back as 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

And, who knows, maybe one day we’ll eventually have seven Spideys join forces on screen for real, perhaps when there’s another live-action Spider-Verse event in a couple of decades’ time. Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has given us one multiversal team-up, it can’t be the only one we’ll ever get, right?