Award shows conventionally sort male and female actors into separate categories. This has changed in recent years with the Brit Awards, the Grammys, and, now, the Independent Spirit Awards has joined the trend by going neutral going forward.

News of the decision is reported today in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. Best actor and actress, supporting actor and actress awards for film and television will now be nominated together in gender-neutral categories, with a combined total number of nominees for lead and supporting performances. Film Independent (the non-profit which holds the ceremony for independent projects) president Josh Welsh says they are thrilled to be doing this, and are looking forward to giving space to actors who do not identify as either of the two main genders.

“We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

The coming ceremony will take place in March. Aside from doing away with gender-specific categories, the organization has also raised the cap on what an independent project can cost, to $30 million or less. Eligibility rules requiring a theatrical release have also been waived again due to the COVID-19 impact on cinemas, and Welsh says this first shift allows for lots to be honored.

“Additionally, it has been a long time since we substantially increased the budget limit for eligibility. This new cap allows us to continue to celebrate the same breadth of work that we have in the past.”

Each of the new gender-neutral categories will feature 10 nominees, and a new category for breakout performances will be limited to five. Previous films recognized at the show have included Election, Spotlight, Moonlight, Gods and Monsters, and Fargo, too. The awards were first given out in 1984 while the initial ceremony was held first in 1986 and honored Scorsese’s After Hours.