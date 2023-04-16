‘Indiana Jones 5’ director is fully aware of the pressure that comes with ending a legendary franchise

“Walking among legends” is how director James Mangold describes his experience working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With this possibly being the last installment of the film franchise, he understands what kind of pressure he is under to deliver anything worthy of the Indian Jones name.

From the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981 that made Indiana Jones a household name with his whip and Outback-styled hat, Harrison Ford turned his career from Star Wars memorabilia into an actor deserving of recognition. He went on to star in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. The franchise has been built around not only Indian Jones but, more importantly, Harrison Ford.

As Mongold reflects on the huge weight that he is under keeping up with the four-decade-old masterpiece that has served fans for years, he spoke with ScreenRant about his reservations.

You’re walking among legends, and you’re aware of it. The only wonderful thing on this project is that all the legends are embracing you and are happy to be there with you. Whether you’re talking about Harrison or Steven or Kathy or George or John Williams. What an opportunity. It’s like being on an all-star baseball team. You just hope you rise to the occasion.

Of course, he would feel that way. Not only is Harrison Ford playing the lead role but he was also working with John Williams, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, and Stephen Spielberg. Who wouldn’t have a coronary about right now?

While James Mangold is no beginner himself with 13 producing credits, 19 directing credits, 11 writing credits, and 2 acting credits, he does have a lot on his plate trying to make the last film of the franchise stand up to the mastery of the others. However, who says this will be the last Indiana Jones film? And who says Harrison Ford won’t show up in a future film just to do it?

He does have the key! And even if he doesn’t, he’s been getting in and out of things for ages.