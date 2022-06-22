‘Indiana Jones 5’ producer boldly promises the movie we’ve all been waiting for

The hype for Indiana Jones 5 has been slowly building, even if some fans are treating the fifth and final outing for Harrison Ford’s intrepid adventurer with some degree of trepidation, based entirely on the reputation held by Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Don’t get us wrong, the fourth entry in the classic franchise made a ton of money at the box office and still holds a 78 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the 53 percent user rating highlights the polarizing nature of the film. Speak to 100 fans about Crystal Skull and you’ll get 99 different answers, the majority of which are likely to range from indifference to unbridled fury.

However, producer Frank Marshall recently spoke to AFrame, and he claimed that James Mangold’s first time at the helm in the absence of Steven Spielberg is going to be exactly the action-packed and fun-filled escapade we’ve been waiting for, even if plenty of fans will be wary of being burned once again.

“It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie. It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie. As a producer, I always look at my role in these movies as supporting the vision of the director. It’s like going back home. It’s relaxed and fun and very comfortable. Like a home-cooked meal.”

An 80 year-old action hero isn’t something that comes around all that often, it has to be said, but having been affected by the pandemic (amongst many other extenuating circumstances), Indiana Jones 5 won’t be able to deliver on any expectations we may have until next summer.