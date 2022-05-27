‘Indiana Jones 5’ producer teases an ‘unbelievable’ sequel

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull remains one of the most divisive blockbusters of the last decade and change, with many fans refusing to acknowledge the fourth installment in the classic franchise as anything other than a disaster if the continued backlash is anything to go by, so Indiana Jones 5 is being viewed with skepticism in some quarters.

The fifth and final outing for Harrison Ford’s iconic archeologist was affected by many factors that weren’t solely related to the pandemic, including multiple release date shuffles and an injury to the veteran leading man that shut production down for weeks, which is obviously one of the perils that comes with having a dude pushing 80 playing an action hero.

However, the first look at James Mangold’s still-untitled sequel went down a storm yesterday when it gatecrashed Star Wars Celebration to pop up as the biggest surprise of Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, with producer Kathleen Kennedy teasing to ComicBook that the Logan director is onto something special.

“James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy. And he and Harrison have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he’s created. It’s fantastic.”

Indiana Jones 5 isn’t coming to theaters until June 30 of next year, so it could be a long time yet before the first footage is unveiled, but the teaser image has done enough to whet appetites for the time being until Mangold and Ford decide the time is right to begin drip-feeding fans brand new looks as the iconic archeologist’s final stand.