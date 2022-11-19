‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release date, cast, plot, director, and more

Fourteen years after his last adventure, Indiana Jones is returning to cinemas on June 30th 2023. Simply titled Indiana Jones, the film is set to see Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as Indy, and he’ll be joined by John Rhys-Davies returning as Indy’s old friend Sallah.

A new addition to the franchise is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag fame, in the role of Indy’s goddaughter Helena. Other new arrivals include Black Panther’s Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretcshmann, and the legendary Mads Mikkelsen — who has said the film’s script is everything he “wished it to be.”

During September’s D23 expo, Waller-Bridge said that the new instalment will bring back “everything people want and need from these films.” Ford himself called the film “fantastic” and praised Waller-Bridge as “one of the reasons” why.

Replacing Steven Spielberg is James Mangold, director of The Wolverine, Logan, and Girl, Interrupted, among many other hit films. Mangold enthused that Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of the reasons he became a film director in the first place, and promised fans that “my team and I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good.” He’s also suggested that the franchise will head in new directions, explaining that “you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered.”

Another welcome returning member of the team is John Williams, whose legendary musical compositions helped to propel films like Star Wars, Jurassic Park and, of course, the original Raiders of the Lost Ark to iconic status.

As for the plot, the crew are keeping it tightly under wraps – even the trailer premiered at D23 doesn’t reveal anything specific. But an intriguing set photo showing ancient soldiers has gotten fans speculating that Indy could find himself thrown thousands of years into the past.

Could this be the final Indiana Jones film? Ford himself indicated that it might be, and producer Kathy Kennedy (who worked on previous Indy films The Last Crusade, The Temple of Doom, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) said “we could never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford.”