‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).

Or perhaps the central MacGuffin is some kind of fountain of youth. Frankly, we don’t know many details about the plot of the movie at this point. But the James Mangold-directed film will feature Mads Mikkelsen as a character who is a Nazi that has since gotten work with NASA in the midst of the Cold War-era space race of the 1960s.

One thing is clear, there are plenty of scenes of Indy kicking butt and cracking that classic whip. There are even a few shots of Indy looking badass while riding a horse and keeping those Nazi baddies in line, just like in the classic films.

Even before the trailer dropped, the first footage of Ford in his iconic role had been leaked earlier Wednesday from its Disney premiere at CCXP, Brazil’s annual entertainment convention.

The brief clip featured Indy picking up his signature fedora from the ground and then staring off into the distance and was featured as part of a sizzle reel of the House Mouse’s upcoming projects. The clip was shared by a Twitter user who was apparently in attendance at the event.

After the clip surfaced, there was a lot of love leveled at everyone’s favorite archeological professor who moonlights as an adventurer.

Other footage from the sizzle reel included clips from Pixar’s Elemental and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Disney opened up its ##CCXP presentation with a brief sizzle reel of several of its 2023 projects including Indy 5, Quantumania, Elemental and more!pic.twitter.com/eSQhfaKIpZ — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters June 30, 2023.