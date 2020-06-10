Indiana Jones Declared Greatest Movie Hero Ever In New Poll

Empire Magazine has conducted a wide-ranging survey asking its readers to vote for their favorite movie heroes, and the results are now in. The latest issue of the film mag decrees that movie lovers have named Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones as the best ever cinematic protagonist of all time.

Meanwhile, in second place is Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, of the Alien franchise. That’s all we know for now, though, as Empire is making sure folks pick up the new issue to find out the full list. That said, the cover features a bunch of iconic heroes we can presumably expect to rank somewhere. These include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), James Bond (Daniel Craig), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), The Bride (Uma Thurman) and Ford’s co-star from another franchise, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

The new issue of Empire, out tomorrow, is a celebration of the greatest movie heroes – including brand new interviews with Sigourney Weaver, Michael J. Fox, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Bruce Campbell, Sean Astin and more. Here's a sneak peek inside: https://t.co/rTAuRt9bAn pic.twitter.com/5TullEv2ny — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 10, 2020

He’s not on this cover, presumably so it’s not overrun by Ford’s handsome features, but it seems safe to say that Han Solo will also factor into this ranking as well. As for Jones taking the top spot, it’s not too surprising, given that the invincible archaeologist embodies the bravery, derring-do and sharp sartorial style everyone looks for in a movie hero.

Debuting as Dr. Henry Jones Jr. in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ford returned to the role for two more films over the next decade – 1984’s Temple of Doom and 1989’s The Last Crusade. In 2009, he returned for The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but we try not to think about that. Fans are hoping the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 will be a more fitting final chapter in the saga, then.

There is some disappointment that Steven Spielberg isn’t helming the picture, though, with Logan‘s James Mangold reportedly taking over the reins instead. Nevertheless, after multiple delays, Indiana Jones is due to return to theaters in July of 2022.