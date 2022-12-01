Indiana Jones fans are ready to crack the whip again after seeing first trailer for ‘Dial of Destiny’
Now that the first trailer has dropped for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fan reactions ranging from unabashedly stoked to cautiously optimistic have been pouring in.
The first three films of the Harrison Ford-starring franchise are generally well-received and altogether considered one of the finest action movie trilogies of all time. However, the legacy of those well-loved movies was somewhat tainted amongst fans with the fourth installment, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
That history has always made the idea of a fifth installment to the franchise a huge gamble. So what is the reaction so far to Dial of Destiny?
According to one Twitter user, the trailer looks “perfect.”
But that acclaim was not universal. For one fan, it was their hope Disney did not go the route of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, in which a legacy villain from a past film is unnaturally shoehorned into the plot.
Another Twitter user was quite critical of what they deemed to be some poorly rendered computer-generated shading on Indy’s face at one point.
However, another Twitter user urged that we should reserve our judgements until the finished product comes out since some of the CGI might be unfinished.
Another commentator was convinced a Star Wars crossover might be in the works in terms of the film’s plot, based on a very Millenium Falcon-looking shot.
There might be more connections to Star Wars in the franchise than it appears on the surface, as one eagle-eyed movie fan pointed out.
Some fans were convinced that should the movie be a repeat of Crystal Skull, it could be a case of a ruined childhood all over again.
The return of John Rhys Davies was all the convincing one fan needed to secure their ticket.
Some movie fans were a little critical of the admittedly campy-sounding title, Dial of Destiny.
The trailer also featured a digitally de-aged Ford, which was surprisingly impressive-looking for many fans.
However, another Twitter user cautioned that we did not get many scenes where the de-aged Ford was in full motion, which could be a make-or-break aspect of the effect.
Another film commentator put the blame squarely on YouTube’s “famously terrible compression” for some of the more lackluster moments in the trailer.
Guess we’ll have to see how well the movie turns out when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30, 2023.