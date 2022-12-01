Indiana Jones fans are ready to crack the whip again after seeing first trailer for ‘Dial of Destiny’

Now that the first trailer has dropped for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fan reactions ranging from unabashedly stoked to cautiously optimistic have been pouring in.

The first three films of the Harrison Ford-starring franchise are generally well-received and altogether considered one of the finest action movie trilogies of all time. However, the legacy of those well-loved movies was somewhat tainted amongst fans with the fourth installment, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

That history has always made the idea of a fifth installment to the franchise a huge gamble. So what is the reaction so far to Dial of Destiny?

According to one Twitter user, the trailer looks “perfect.”

This looks perfect 🤩 — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) December 1, 2022

But that acclaim was not universal. For one fan, it was their hope Disney did not go the route of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, in which a legacy villain from a past film is unnaturally shoehorned into the plot.

PLEASE DON’T GO RISE OF SKYWALKER ON ME, I NEED THIS MOVIE TO BE GOOD — David Rattigan (@davidmrattigan) December 1, 2022

Another Twitter user was quite critical of what they deemed to be some poorly rendered computer-generated shading on Indy’s face at one point.

Might want to spend some money to fix the copy/paste shading of Indy's face pic.twitter.com/MNOxxUGNW3 — Inigo Montoya (@youkillmyfather) December 1, 2022

However, another Twitter user urged that we should reserve our judgements until the finished product comes out since some of the CGI might be unfinished.

It's a likely unfinished shot from a movie that's seven months away shown in a massively compressed YouTube video. Pace yourself — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) December 1, 2022

Another commentator was convinced a Star Wars crossover might be in the works in terms of the film’s plot, based on a very Millenium Falcon-looking shot.

Indy in hyperspace in the Millennium Falcon?… pic.twitter.com/LfjU7aELx9 — 𝙒𝙈𝙆²²🇺🇦 (@WMKING2425) December 1, 2022

There might be more connections to Star Wars in the franchise than it appears on the surface, as one eagle-eyed movie fan pointed out.

Some fans were convinced that should the movie be a repeat of Crystal Skull, it could be a case of a ruined childhood all over again.

I take you missed the Crystal Skull… — Eric Lotter (@EricLotter) December 1, 2022

The return of John Rhys Davies was all the convincing one fan needed to secure their ticket.

OH MY GOD ITS JOHN RHYS DAVIES!!!!



THEY BROUGHT HIM BACK



THEY BROUGHT HIM BACK



THEY BROUGHT HIM BACK



*Does a victory lap* — Andrew Geczy (@AndrewGeczy) December 1, 2022

Some movie fans were a little critical of the admittedly campy-sounding title, Dial of Destiny.

Couldnt have found a better name? 💀 — brandon nezamoodeen (@BNezamoodeeen) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones has gone all ‘Dr Strange’ with that title….. 😔 — Arkers (@Thelandofark) December 1, 2022

Close enough (bow to my artistic talent) pic.twitter.com/sqZFtFKToe — Benny Rabbit 🐰 (@BennyRabbit86) December 1, 2022

The trailer also featured a digitally de-aged Ford, which was surprisingly impressive-looking for many fans.

Wow — Samantha J. Foster Composer (@sjfostersound) December 1, 2022

Looks great — Señor Raptor (@LAPALTA1938) December 1, 2022

That actually looks good — The-Last-Prime 🗿 🔞 (@SVegito9000) December 1, 2022

this technology will never cease to impress me, it's crazy what can be done these days ^^ — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 (Instagram: @ezereal2022) (@So_Ethereal) December 1, 2022

We’re not far off from a time where they’ll make full length movies with old actors de-aged and it look completely believable. — Robert Vissichelli (@TheRobbieV) December 1, 2022

However, another Twitter user cautioned that we did not get many scenes where the de-aged Ford was in full motion, which could be a make-or-break aspect of the effect.

of course what matters is how well they handle movement, which was a big problem with the irishman — Sean Kennedy, MPH (@phealthsean) December 1, 2022

Another film commentator put the blame squarely on YouTube’s “famously terrible compression” for some of the more lackluster moments in the trailer.

YouTube's famously terrible compression sure is working its magic on that Indiana Jones 5 trailer. pic.twitter.com/38qeNAGJY5 — Jay Bauman (@JayBauman1) December 1, 2022

Guess we’ll have to see how well the movie turns out when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30, 2023.