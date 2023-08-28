‘Inevitable. Next is ‘Titanic’ and ‘Endgame”: ‘Barbie’ to dethrone a film from the rank it has been holding for 12 years

The moment it took that first, high-heeled step into cinemas, it was Barbie‘s world and everyone else was just living in it. Indeed, the Greta Gerwig fantasy comedy wasted no time in letting us all know who the Barbenheimer victor would be, and since then, it’s been making absolute mincemeat of not only the box office, but a slew of related records.

And the next item on Barbie‘s record hit list involves some fellow Warner Bros. blood; with the film having racked up a worldwide gross of $1.34 billion this past weekend, per Variety, Monday will usher in a brand new era where Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is no longer Warner Bros.’ most lucrative-ever release.

Previous records smashed by Barbie include the highest-grossing film with a sole female director, highest-grossing opening night of 2023, the biggest opening for a film based on a toy, and 2023’s highest-grossing domestic release, which it stole from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Some folks are pulling for the Barbie party to go even further, but even with the film’s treasure trove of merits, it’s hard to imagine Margot Robbie and company tangoing with either the best of Marvel Studios or a regular day in the office for James Cameron.

Inevitable. Next is Titanic and End Game. — John Opondo (@OpondoJ1) August 28, 2023

Indeed, like the one and only Sirius Black, Deathly Hallows – Part 2 did its 12 years of waiting, albeit at the top of Warner Bros. instead of Azkaban, and in anticipation of another homegrown titan who was capable of challenging the monstrous box office pull it made back in 2011.

Well, lo and behold, Barbie Land marched on the capital of the Wizarding World with all its might, and a new day is upon us.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.